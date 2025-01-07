StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 0.7 %

WHLM opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.55. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 880,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,616. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,753 shares of company stock worth $38,985 in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

About Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,320 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company's stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Stories

