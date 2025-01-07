StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance
XIN stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.17.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyuan Real Estate
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.