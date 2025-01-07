StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mannatech Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTEX opened at $15.72 on Friday. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 million, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

