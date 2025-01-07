StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GBR opened at $1.18 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a PE ratio of -39.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Concept Energy stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned 2.97% of New Concept Energy worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

