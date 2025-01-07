Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2,573.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $517.63. 18,189,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,587,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.14. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $397.84 and a 12-month high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

