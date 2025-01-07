Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.6% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 583.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000.

SPEM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.41. 541,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,322. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $42.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.18.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

