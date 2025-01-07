Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,201 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. This trade represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $2,411,175.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,843,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,238,881.91. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,412 shares of company stock valued at $12,478,116 in the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $91.01. 6,197,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,530,208. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average of $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $731.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $96.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

