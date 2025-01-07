Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,521 Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,822,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,391,000 after acquiring an additional 441,160 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,877,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,215,000 after buying an additional 493,911 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,633,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,515,000 after buying an additional 79,374 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,531,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,487,000 after acquiring an additional 475,125 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,001,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,451,000 after acquiring an additional 86,747 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,383. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $42.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

