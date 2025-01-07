Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CRO Paul S. Dickson Sells 2,968 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $33,182.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 418,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,740.56. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sunrun Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,173,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,641,270. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.58.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1,706.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.