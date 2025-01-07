Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $211.65 and last traded at $214.05. Approximately 8,883,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 13,248,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.01.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $1,545,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

