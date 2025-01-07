Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TEM

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

In other Tempus AI news, COO Ryan Fukushima sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $5,101,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,007,207 shares in the company, valued at $42,816,369.57. This represents a 10.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 187,655 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $7,044,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,557,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,780,403.82. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 845,041 shares of company stock valued at $35,125,473.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempus AI Trading Up 6.6 %

TEM opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.