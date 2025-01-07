Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on TEM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Tempus AI
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tempus AI Trading Up 6.6 %
TEM opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.
Tempus AI Company Profile
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
Further Reading
