Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.58), with a volume of 64939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.30 ($0.58).

Ten Lifestyle Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.80 million, a P/E ratio of 766.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ten Lifestyle Group

In other news, insider Andrew Long sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.56), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($337,795.57). 35.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group (‘Ten’) partners with financial institutions and other premium brands to attract and retain wealthy and mass affluent customers.

Millions of members have access to Ten’s services across lifestyle, travel, dining and entertainment on behalf of over fifty clients including HSBC, Swisscard and Royal Bank of Canada.

