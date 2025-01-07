Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $50.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.63.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TENB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tenable from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 658.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenable Stock Performance
Shares of TENB stock opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53.
Tenable Company Profile
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.
