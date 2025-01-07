Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

TER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $140.00 on Monday. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $92.29 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.71. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,221,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 87.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

