The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Shares of TCS stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.26. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $793,730.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Container Store Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of The Container Store Group worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Container Store Group
The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop, cosmetic and jewelry, shower and bathtub, drawer organizers, and cabinet storage products; closets that includes shoe storage, hangers, drawer organizers, boxes and bins, hanging storage bags, garment racks, jewelry storage, and bedding.
