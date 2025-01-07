The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,529.10. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE DIS traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $111.75. 5,202,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,590,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $83.91 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

