Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Torrid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Torrid alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CURV

Torrid Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Shares of CURV stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. Torrid has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $595.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Torrid by 354.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Torrid by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.