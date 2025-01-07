Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Price

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America began coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

THO stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $95.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,650. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.68. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $129.31.

In other news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,169,075. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 37.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,078,000 after buying an additional 411,466 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,140,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after acquiring an additional 296,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,901,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,097,000 after purchasing an additional 187,019 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 51.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 504,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 171,244 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 46.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 501,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,108,000 after purchasing an additional 159,022 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

