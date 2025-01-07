Tsveta Milanova Sells 2,804 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,804 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $90,232.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $608,395.08. This represents a 12.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AGIO stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $35.12. 1,196,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,393. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $62.58.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Leerink Partners lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,822,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,331,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,586,000 after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $97,199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 307.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,887,000 after purchasing an additional 855,739 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.