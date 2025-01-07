uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 109599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on QURE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James raised shares of uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

uniQure Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $893.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21. uniQure had a negative net margin of 837.80% and a negative return on equity of 188.82%. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $26,079.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,915 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,091.45. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. abrdn plc lifted its stake in uniQure by 381.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,929,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,581 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,360,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 752,889 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in uniQure by 8,056.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 346,274 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in uniQure by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 744,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

