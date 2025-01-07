United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Down 3.2% – What’s Next?

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.59 and last traded at $16.61. Approximately 2,707,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 12,421,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $932.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 545,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 314,057 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,751,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 117,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 17.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

