Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

UPST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Upstart from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 20,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,935. This trade represents a 11.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $73,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,409,687.24. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,868 shares of company stock worth $30,620,588. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 125.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 2.26. Upstart has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $88.95.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

