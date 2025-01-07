Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,896,000 after buying an additional 10,210,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,442 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,198.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,382,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,191 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $127,888,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,196,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,222 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $79.76. 5,495,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,905. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3119 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

