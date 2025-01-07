Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Moller Wealth Partners

Moller Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 603,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 7.7% of Moller Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $29,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 82.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 519,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 56,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $48.43. 263,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,912. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $49.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

