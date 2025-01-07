Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is First County Bank CT’s 3rd Largest Position

First County Bank CT decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of First County Bank CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after buying an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $183,842,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,707 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $175,884,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,499,000 after purchasing an additional 479,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,548. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.67 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

