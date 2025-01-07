Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Senior Officer Sells C$12,800.00 in Stock

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$12,800.00.

Clay Mccreery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Clay Mccreery sold 1,600 shares of Vecima Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total transaction of C$27,840.00.

Vecima Networks Stock Performance

Shares of VCM stock opened at C$15.70 on Tuesday. Vecima Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The stock has a market cap of C$381.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.62.

Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Separately, Accountability Research reduced their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

