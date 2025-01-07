Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $126.01 and last traded at $130.28. 3,188,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 6,168,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 6.67%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total value of $4,373,094.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 over the last quarter. 5.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

