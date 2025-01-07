VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 267,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 185,986 shares.The stock last traded at $45.71 and had previously closed at $45.89.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 299.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after buying an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after buying an additional 161,474 shares during the period.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

