VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 267,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 185,986 shares.The stock last traded at $45.71 and had previously closed at $45.89.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94.
VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
