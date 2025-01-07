Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Raised to “Outperform” at Mizuho

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $38.00. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.61.

NYSE VNO opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -142.31 and a beta of 1.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 331.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 122.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

