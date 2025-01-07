Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $40.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s current price.

KDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.1 %

KDP opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

