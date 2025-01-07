Westwind Capital Buys Shares of 21,199 iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Westwind Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF makes up 0.2% of Westwind Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,280,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,590,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.60. 415,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,771. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.56.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

