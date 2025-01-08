1,999 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by InvesTrust

InvesTrust purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Creekside Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $365,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $415.25. 886,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,077. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $305.59 and a twelve month high of $428.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

