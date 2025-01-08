3,570 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 103,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.3% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Daiwa America raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

