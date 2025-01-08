3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of 3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 307 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 313 ($3.90), with a volume of 565140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($3.93).
3i Infrastructure Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 322.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 331.73. The company has a market cap of £2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 822.37 and a beta of 0.50.
3i Infrastructure Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 6.33 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $5.95. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. 3i Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 3,157.89%.
Insider Transactions at 3i Infrastructure
3i Infrastructure Company Profile
3i Infrastructure plc is a Jersey-incorporated, closed-ended investment company, an approved UK Investment Trust, listed on the London Stock Exchange and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. The Company’s purpose is to deliver a long-term sustainable return to shareholders from investing in infrastructure.
3i Investments plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 3i Group plc, is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority and acts as Investment Manager to 3i Infrastructure plc.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Infrastructure
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 100% Upside? Amprius Technologies Is Charged for Growth in 2025
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- The 5 Stocks Congress Bought Most in 2024: Top Picks for 2025
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Stocks Set to Benefit From Trump’s “Drill, Baby, Drill” Policy
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.