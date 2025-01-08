3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of 3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 307 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 313 ($3.90), with a volume of 565140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($3.93).

3i Infrastructure Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 322.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 331.73. The company has a market cap of £2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 822.37 and a beta of 0.50.

3i Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 6.33 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $5.95. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. 3i Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 3,157.89%.

Insider Transactions at 3i Infrastructure

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

In other news, insider Douglas Bannister bought 6,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 327 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £19,996.05 ($24,945.17). Also, insider Martin Magee bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.19) per share, for a total transaction of £10,080 ($12,574.85). Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

3i Infrastructure plc is a Jersey-incorporated, closed-ended investment company, an approved UK Investment Trust, listed on the London Stock Exchange and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission. The Company’s purpose is to deliver a long-term sustainable return to shareholders from investing in infrastructure.

3i Investments plc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of 3i Group plc, is authorised and regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority and acts as Investment Manager to 3i Infrastructure plc.

