7,361 Shares in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Dentgroup LLC raised its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,749,000 after purchasing an additional 311,037 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.05. The stock had a trading volume of 631,888 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

