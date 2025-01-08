ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Downgraded to “Underperform” Rating by Sanford C. Bernstein

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:ABBNY opened at $54.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.97. ABB has a one year low of $40.39 and a one year high of $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

