Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Down 18.2% – Here’s What Happened

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 557,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 383,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market cap of C$31.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38.

Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

