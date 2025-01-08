Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Trading Down 18.2% – Time to Sell?

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 557,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 383,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Abcourt Mines Stock Down 18.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

