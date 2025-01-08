AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Trading Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 71,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 128,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACIU shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AC Immune by 63.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AC Immune by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 652,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

