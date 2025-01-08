Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) CEO Sells $87,911.52 in Stock

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 47,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $87,911.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,660.88. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
