Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives $133.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $125.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.95. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $85.94 and a one year high of $136.12. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,257. This represents a 18.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,539,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,476,034.52. This trade represents a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock worth $4,930,750. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 10.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

