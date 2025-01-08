adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Raised to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HSBC lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, adidas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get adidas alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on adidas

adidas Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $125.35 on Monday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.96.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. adidas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that adidas will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of adidas

An institutional investor recently raised its position in adidas stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.