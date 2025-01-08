AES (NYSE:AES) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 6268582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

AES Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. AES’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 48.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AES by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in AES by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 61,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in AES by 21.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 216,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 12.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,875,000 after buying an additional 238,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

