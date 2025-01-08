AEye, Inc. Updates Maximum Number of Placement Shares in Recent Filing

On January 7, 2025, AEye, Inc. made a significant disclosure in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), updating the maximum number of shares of the company’s common stock available for issuance. The Amendment No. 1 was submitted to update the Prospectus Supplements, specifically related to the At Market Issuance Sales Agreement with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners. This amendment increases the cap on Placement Shares to an aggregate value of $8,533,600.

The issuance and subsequent sale of the Placement Shares will be conducted under the guidelines of the Sales Agreement. This transaction aligns with the company’s registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-274546) filed on September 15, 2023, which was declared effective on September 26, 2023. The process will involve utilizing the prospectus supplements dated September 13, 2024, and December 30, 2024, in conjunction with the recently filed Amendment.

A key highlight from the disclosure is the inclusion of the legal opinion of Allen Overy Shearman Sterling US LLP regarding the Placement Shares, filed as Exhibit 5.1. It is crucial to note that this filing, denoted as a Current Report on Form 8-K, should not be misconstrued as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any shares of common stock where such actions might violate the applicable laws of any state or jurisdiction.

In addition to the Amendment, the company also presented Item 9.01 in the filing, which pertains to Financial Statements and Exhibits. The relevant exhibits include the opinion of Allen Overy Shearman Sterling US LLP (Exhibit 5.1), the consent of the aforementioned legal entity (included in Exhibit 5.1 as noted), and the Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101).

The filing was concluded with the required signatures, affirming compliance with the reporting obligations as per the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Andrew S. Hughes, Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of AEye, Inc., signed off the report on behalf of the company, in accordance with the regulatory stipulations.

This information was derived from the Form 8-K filing submitted by AEye, Inc. to the SEC on January 7, 2025, detailing the recent updates to the maximum number of Placement Shares available for issuance.

