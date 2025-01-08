AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, AirSculpt Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. AirSculpt Technologies has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $9.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.19 million, a PE ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AirSculpt Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dennis Dean sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $58,124.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 628,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,918.20. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 213,677 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers AirSculpt, a next-generation body contouring procedure that removes unwanted fat and tightens skin in a minimally invasive procedure.

