Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Announces Earnings Results

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 1.25%.
Albertsons Companies Stock Performance
NYSE:ACI opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31.
Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACI
About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Albertsons Companies
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Top 2 Auto Maintenance Stocks Gearing Up for 2025
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 100% Upside? Amprius Technologies Is Charged for Growth in 2025
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The 5 Stocks Congress Bought Most in 2024: Top Picks for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.