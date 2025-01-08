Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Shares Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 209 ($2.58). Approximately 141,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 165,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212.50 ($2.63).

Alfa Financial Software Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 219.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 204.52. The firm has a market cap of £617.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2,985.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

About Alfa Financial Software

(Get Free Report)

Alfa has been delivering software systems and consultancy services to the global asset and automotive finance industry since 1990. Our best practice methodologies and specialised knowledge of asset finance facilitates delivery of large software implementations and highly complex business change projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.