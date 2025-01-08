Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 430 ($5.36) and last traded at GBX 430 ($5.36), with a volume of 79463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 426 ($5.31).

Allianz Technology Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 404.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 380.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.12 and a beta of 0.52.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

