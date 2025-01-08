AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 110,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 41,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

AmeraMex International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26.

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

