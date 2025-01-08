American Battery Technology Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing RuleAmerican Battery Technology Company (ABAT) has recently received a Notification Letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC confirming the company’s compliance with Listing Rule 5550(

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read American Battery Technology’s 8K filing here.
American Battery Technology Company Profile
American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.
